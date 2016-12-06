Ad
euobserver
Renzi's resignation "is certainly not a positive contribution in the midst of the crisis in Europe," German foreign minister said. (Photo: Reuters)

Italy's Renzi to stay on to pass budget

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italy's embattled prime minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned after his constitutional reform proposals suffered defeat in a referendum on Sunday (4 December), will stay in his job until next year's budget is approved, which could be as soon as next week.

Renzi quit on Monday but president Sergio Mattarella asked him to postpone his resignation.

After the budget is passed, the likely scenario will be that Mattarella asks someone else in the centre-left Democratic Party to try to fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Countdown to Italy's future
Italy referendum spooks eurozone
No euro crisis after Italian vote, says EU
Renzi's resignation "is certainly not a positive contribution in the midst of the crisis in Europe," German foreign minister said. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections