Italy's Renzi to stay on to pass budget

Italy's embattled prime minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned after his constitutional reform proposals suffered defeat in a referendum on Sunday (4 December), will stay in his job until next year's budget is approved, which could be as soon as next week.

Renzi quit on Monday but president Sergio Mattarella asked him to postpone his resignation.

After the budget is passed, the likely scenario will be that Mattarella asks someone else in the centre-left Democratic Party to try to fo...