Merkel seeks post-Brexit vision on EU tour

German chancellor Angela Merkel has kicked off a tour of EU capitals to forge a common position on the future of the EU after the UK’s exit.

She has already held a mini-summit with France’s Francois Hollande and Italian leader Matteo Renzi earlier this week in a bid to “relaunch” the EU.



The German leader, still the most powerful politician in Europe despite being weakened by her handling of the migration crisis, is aiming t...