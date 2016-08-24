Ad
euobserver
The German leader is aiming to lay the groundwork ahead of an informal EU summit in mid-September in Bratislava. (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel seeks post-Brexit vision on EU tour

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has kicked off a tour of EU capitals to forge a common position on the future of the EU after the UK’s exit.

She has already held a mini-summit with France’s Francois Hollande and Italian leader Matteo Renzi earlier this week in a bid to “relaunch” the EU.\n \nThe German leader, still the most powerful politician in Europe despite being weakened by her handling of the migration crisis, is aiming t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU failed to learn lesson from Brexit, Poland says
EU must protect its citizens
'Big three' leaders say EU will survive Brexit
Tusk and Merkel discuss post-Brexit EU
The German leader is aiming to lay the groundwork ahead of an informal EU summit in mid-September in Bratislava. (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections