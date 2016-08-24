Merkel seeks post-Brexit vision on EU tour

German chancellor Angela Merkel has kicked off a tour of EU capitals to forge a common position on the future of the EU after the UK’s exit.
She has already held a mini-summit with France’s Francois Hollande and Italian leader Matteo Renzi earlier this week in a bid to “relaunch” the EU.\n \nThe German leader, still the most powerful politician in Europe despite being weakened by her handling of the migration crisis, is aiming t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
