The EU's Operation Sophia trains the Libyan coastguard (Photo: EEAS)

EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An EU monitoring system to ensure the Libyan coastguard treat rescued migrants with dignity is broadly run by the Libyans themselves.

The system is supposed to prevent EU-trained Libyans from abusing people rescued from within their territorial waters.

A European Commission spokeswoman told reporters last week that they have yet to receive any reports of abuse - despite video evidence collected by charity NGO boats that suggests otherwise.

"If any kind of violence was to be ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

