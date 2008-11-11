EU resumes Russia talks, isolating Lithuania

The European Union is set to return to the negotiating table with Russia in order to agree a new partnership treaty. But Lithuania has refused to bless the move, describing it "a mistake."

The decision came after "a pretty lively debate" by EU foreign ministers on Monday (10 November), with Bernard Kouchner - speaking on behalf of France's EU presidency - saying that "26 out of 27 [EU members] is not so bad ...and enough."

EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Wald...