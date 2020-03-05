Migrants claim being shot by Greek police, Athens denies

Turkey has accused Greece of using live ammunition against migrants, killing one man, amid growing violence on the EU border.

Greek bullets injured six people on Wednesday (4 March), one of whom was shot in the chest and later died, Ekrem Canalp, the governor of Edirne, a Turkish border town said.

The incident took place near the Turkish and Greek gates of Pazarkule and Kastanies, he said in a statement.

"Members of the Turkish parliament's human rights commission, among ot...