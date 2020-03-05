Ad
euobserver
"No shots have been fired by Greek border forces", a Greek spokesman said (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

Migrants claim being shot by Greek police, Athens denies

EU & the World
Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has accused Greece of using live ammunition against migrants, killing one man, amid growing violence on the EU border.

Greek bullets injured six people on Wednesday (4 March), one of whom was shot in the chest and later died, Ekrem Canalp, the governor of Edirne, a Turkish border town said.

The incident took place near the Turkish and Greek gates of Pazarkule and Kastanies, he said in a statement.

"Members of the Turkish parliament's human rights commission, among ot...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkish deaths in Syria prompt Nato alarm
Turkey calls for EU action on Idlib
Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims
"No shots have been fired by Greek border forces", a Greek spokesman said (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections