A verdict from the Spanish Supreme Court on 12 political Catalan leaders, former politicians of Carles Puigdemont's brief-lived independence government of 2017, is expected later this month or early October (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Some 52 French MPs have voiced their concerns about what they call the "the attack on fundamental freedoms" in the Spanish region of Catalonia, in an opinion article published at the weekend by Le Journal Du Dimanche newspaper.

The French politicians urge the "appeasement of tensions and the end of arbitrary measures against politicians elected by universal suffrage."

The text is signed by figures from different political parties, although none of them is a member of the French pr...

