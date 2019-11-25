Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing

Flying EU and Nato VIPs on jets from a part-Chinese firm could be a security risk, a Belgian aviation company has said.
Its warning was lambasted as a "James Bond" fantasy, by reference to the fictional British spy.
But if there is a risk, then top EU officials have already been exposed on other "air-taxis".
And the Belgian aviation company which rang the China alarm has its own security questions to answer on Russia.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
