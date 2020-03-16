Ad
Denmark was first to seal its borders on Friday, prompting five others to follow suit (Photo: ingolf)

Nine EU states close borders due to virus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nine EU states have fully sealed their borders to non-nationals over the coronavirus pandemic, despite experts saying it will do no good.

The Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain have announced they would close borders to all foreigners.

Some in the group, such as Denmark, made allowances for non-nationals who were delivering goods to the country.

The moves followed partial closures and extra border checks imposed by Aust...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

