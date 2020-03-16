Nine EU states close borders due to virus

Nine EU states have fully sealed their borders to non-nationals over the coronavirus pandemic, despite experts saying it will do no good.

The Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain have announced they would close borders to all foreigners.

Some in the group, such as Denmark, made allowances for non-nationals who were delivering goods to the country.

The moves followed partial closures and extra border checks imposed by Aust...