Death in Venice? Italy's tourism on life-support

"This is the worst crisis Italy has had to face since the end of the Second World War" says Emanuele Felice, professor of economic history at the University of Chieti-Pescara, and economic advisor of the Democratic Party (a left-wing party that, with the Five Star Movement and Italia Viva, supports the government led by prime minister Giuseppe Conte).



The coronavirus epidemic in Italy has already killed 631 people, 90 percent of whom were over 70.

After a dramatic press conference ...