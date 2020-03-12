Ad
US special envoy Richard Grenell, who is also acting director of national intelligence (Photo: bmvi.de)

EU or US: Who's in charge of Kosovo-Serbia talks?

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

The US is pushing Kosovo and Serbia to make a peace deal, over a year after the last EU-led talks took place.

In a new gambit, senior American personalities have threatened to pull out US troops from Kosovo unless it made concessions.

"Now, with historic progress in sight, Kosovo must do its part and abolish all duties imposed on Serbia. If Kosovo is not fully committed to peace, then the US should reconsider its presence there," David Perdue, a Republican US senator, tweeted on ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

US special envoy Richard Grenell, who is also acting director of national intelligence (Photo: bmvi.de)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

