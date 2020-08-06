Rainbow flag protesters charged by Polish police

LGBTI activists are facing fines or prison for draping rainbow flags on statues in Poland, amid hardening feelings on EU values.

Police, on Wednesday (5 August), briefly arrested two women and a man for hanging flags on five Polish monuments, including a Roman Catholic one, in Warsaw last week.

They also pressed charges under a law against offending religious feeling, punishable by fines or up to two years in jail.

"As the police, we take action not because somebody hung a...