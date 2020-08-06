Ad
euobserver
One of the statues targeted by pro-LGBTI flag-hangers in Warsaw (Photo: Fred Romero)

Rainbow flag protesters charged by Polish police

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

LGBTI activists are facing fines or prison for draping rainbow flags on statues in Poland, amid hardening feelings on EU values.

Police, on Wednesday (5 August), briefly arrested two women and a man for hanging flags on five Polish monuments, including a Roman Catholic one, in Warsaw last week.

They also pressed charges under a law against offending religious feeling, punishable by fines or up to two years in jail.

"As the police, we take action not because somebody hung a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



Author Bio

euobserver

