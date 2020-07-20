How Covid-19 just transformed entire EU health policy

Long ago, in March and April, the European Union didn't look very good. Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, member states acted on their own, with little coordination and still less European solidarity.
Few citizens or governments looked to the EU. European institutions were largely sidelined, with little to offer thanks to their constrained competencies and tiny budgets. Not even the civil protection system was activated.
By July, though, the EU has taken what might be a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Scott L. Greer is a professor at the department of health management and policy at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and a contributor to the New York Times. Eleanor Brooks is lecturer in health policy at the Global Health Policy Unit, University of Edinburgh. Anniek de Ruijter is associate professor of European law at the School of Law, University of Amsterdam.
Scott L. Greer is a professor at the department of health management and policy at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and a contributor to the New York Times. Eleanor Brooks is lecturer in health policy at the Global Health Policy Unit, University of Edinburgh. Anniek de Ruijter is associate professor of European law at the School of Law, University of Amsterdam.