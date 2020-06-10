Ad
Prime minister Viktor Orban (r) earned a rebuttal from the EU Commission for previous such loaded forms of public consultations (Photo: Consilium)

Hungary's new 'consultation' targets old foes

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Hungarian government is launching a new national survey asking citizens if they agree with its battles with the EU over migration, "debt slavery", and measures addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The Hungarian government unveiled a set of 13 questions on Monday (8 June) - ranging from the management of the coronavirus pandemic to migration.

It is the eighth so-called na...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

