Hungary's new 'consultation' targets old foes

The Hungarian government is launching a new national survey asking citizens if they agree with its battles with the EU over migration, "debt slavery", and measures addressing the coronavirus crisis.
The Hungarian government unveiled a set of 13 questions on Monday (8 June) - ranging from the management of the coronavirus pandemic to migration.
It is the eighth so-called na...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
