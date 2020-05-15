UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate

The EU and the UK on Friday (15 May) accused each of other of unrealistic expectations after the latest round of Brexit trade talks and blamed each other for the lack of progress in negotiations.

Both sides argued that if the other does not give ground, there will be no agreement on the future trade deal.

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that this third round of talks was "disappointing", and added he was "not optimistic" on reaching a final agreement.

"I re...