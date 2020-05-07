Ad
euobserver
Governments placing all hope in an app to re-open the economy – and Big Tech and Big Data firms keen to sell them this dream – run the risk of creating false security (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

The Dutch tracing app 'soap opera' - lessons for Europe

Digital
Health & Society
Opinion
by Alice Stollmeyer, Marietje Schaake and Frank Dignum, Stanford/Brussels/Umeå,

As we all long for freedom from lockdowns and home confinement, people would love to believe 'there is an app for that'.

Many countries are discussing, planning or even implementing so-called contact tracing apps. There are heated debates about privacy and security issues.

But what's missing in most debates is how effective the apps actually are — and there could be some r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alice Stollmeyer is the executive director of Defend Democracy, in Brussels, Marietje Schaake is a Dutch former MEP and international policy fellow at Stanford and Financial Times columnist. Frank Dignum is professor of socially-aware artificial intelligence at Umeå university in Sweden.

Related articles

Contact-tracing apps: a major test for privacy in Europe
EU agrees not to use location data in tracing apps
Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays
Governments placing all hope in an app to re-open the economy – and Big Tech and Big Data firms keen to sell them this dream – run the risk of creating false security (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

Tags

DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Alice Stollmeyer is the executive director of Defend Democracy, in Brussels, Marietje Schaake is a Dutch former MEP and international policy fellow at Stanford and Financial Times columnist. Frank Dignum is professor of socially-aware artificial intelligence at Umeå university in Sweden.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections