Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women

Social isolation under the current crisis not only increases the risk of domestic abuse, but also hinders access to assistance and protection services.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, EU countries have asked citizens to stay at home, which implies the confinement of the victim with the abuser.
As a result, law enforcement, civil society and women shelters have reported a surge in domestic, sexual and gender-based violence since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two women ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
