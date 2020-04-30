EU Commission clash with countries over travel refund

A clash is brewing between the EU Commission and some member states over EU rules that allow airline passengers to chose between a cash refund or vouchers if their flight is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a dozen member states argued, in a letter, for vouchers-only as a temporary move, which the EU commission says is against the existing rules.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, France, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Portu...