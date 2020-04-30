Ad
Airlines and air travel could take up to five years to recover after the pandemic (Photo: andynash)

EU Commission clash with countries over travel refund

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A clash is brewing between the EU Commission and some member states over EU rules that allow airline passengers to chose between a cash refund or vouchers if their flight is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a dozen member states argued, in a letter, for vouchers-only as a temporary move, which the EU commission says is against the existing rules.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, France, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland and Portu...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

