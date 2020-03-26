Ad
At the European parliament's session on 10 March on coronavirus. Critics must be listened to on emergency powers (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Democracy has also been infected by the coronavirus.

All normal, everyday features of a healthy democracy are suffering from the pandemic, as checks on governments weaken due to the all-out fightback.

Elections are being postponed across Europe, parliaments' work has been streamlined, gone online or closed, some courts only deal with urgent cases, freedom of assembly has been suspended, and journalists are forced to work from home rather than quizzing the politicians face-to-face...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

