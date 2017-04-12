Ad
Recent initiatives by the Hungarian government, led by prime minister Viktor Orban (l), were discussed in the EU commission on Wednesday at the request of Jean-Claude Juncker (r) (Photo: © European Union, 2015 / Photo: Jacquemart Jennifer)

EU gives Hungary more time for 'dialogue'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (12 April) gave Hungary 15 more days to show that its recently passed law on higher education and proposal on non-governmental organisations are in line with EU law.

EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, second-in-command and in charge of human rights and rule of law issues, told journalists in Brussels that the commissioners discussed a “wide range of legal issues pertaining to Hungary”, at the initiative of commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

H...

