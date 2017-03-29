Commission stops German-British stock merger

The European Commission has stopped a merger between the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Deutsche Boerse, a Frankfurt-based stock exchange, on Wednesday (29 March).
EU competition commissioner Margrete Vestager said she prohibited the move, because it would hurt the European economy.
"The European economy depends on well functioning financial markets. The whole economy benefits when businesses can raise money on competitive financial markets," she told a news conference. "The com...
