Ad
euobserver
Zheleznyak (right of centre, in red tie) is cultivating ties with eurosceptic parties in EU (Photo: kremin.ru)

Moscow ‘ready’ to sign pact with Italy's Grillo

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is in talks on a “cooperation pact” with Beppe Grillo’s eurosceptic Five Star party in Italy on the model of similar deals with Italy’s Lega Nord and Austria’s FPO.

Sergei Zheleznyak, the deputy head of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, made the announcement in Moscow on Monday (6 March).

“We are ready to sign agreements with all Italian parties. We are familiar with Five Stars and are in active dialogue with its representatives, but the signing of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and Russia step into Macedonia crisis
Macron's party raises alarm on Russian hackers
Fillon promotes pro-Russia views in Berlin
Zheleznyak (right of centre, in red tie) is cultivating ties with eurosceptic parties in EU (Photo: kremin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections