EU wary of additional Russia sanctions

The EU is wary of imposing new sanctions on Russia over Syria and over US election meddling due to the risk of a backlash, a senior diplomat has said.

David O'Sullivan, the EU ambassador in Washington, told a US Senate hearing on Tuesday (4 April) that US plans to block investments in Russia’s oil and gas sector would be difficult to follow.

"Many of our member states are heavily dependent upon [energy] imports from Russia and it would be very important not to destabilise that s...