Borisov wins Bulgarian elections

Bulgaria's centre-right leader, Boyko Borisov, could become prime minister for the third time after his party came first in elections on Sunday (26 March) but without a clear majority.

Borisov's Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party won 32.63 percent of votes, according to partial results with 94 percent counted.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) came second with 27.10 percent, ahead of the nationalist United Patriots that had 9.12 percent. The party of the...