Fewer people are arriving on the Greek islands but the camps remain overcrowded (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Greek asylum claims spike due to backlogs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek asylum applications registered a massive jump late last year, but experts pin it mainly to a backlog.

The Greek Asylum Service noted a 593 percent increase of asylum applications in November alone, or around 7,600 claims, compared to 2015's monthly average of 1,100.

The spike appears to be broadly linked to a large-scale pre-registration programme launched over the summer and a doubling of staff at the Greek Asylum Service.

"We are now seeing the process of all those p...

