EU and Gazprom closer to amicable deal

The European Commission took a new step on Monday (13 March) towards closing its antitrust case against Russia's Gazprom.

EU competition commissioner Margrete Vestager said that the state-owned gas company has provided "a forward looking solution to fix the issues" raised by the EU executive over its market policies in central and eastern Europe.

Gazprom has committed to removing restrictions on cross-border resales of gas; to guaranteeing market prices in the region; and to not u...