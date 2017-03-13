Ad
euobserver
Vestager: "This is not the end of the story. But it is a promising moment" (Photo: European Commission)

EU and Gazprom closer to amicable deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission took a new step on Monday (13 March) towards closing its antitrust case against Russia's Gazprom.

EU competition commissioner Margrete Vestager said that the state-owned gas company has provided "a forward looking solution to fix the issues" raised by the EU executive over its market policies in central and eastern Europe.

Gazprom has committed to removing restrictions on cross-border resales of gas; to guaranteeing market prices in the region; and to not u...

