Ad
euobserver
More inclusive integration policies help the public to trust migrants and see the benefits of immigration to society (Photo: Takver)

Politicians can change people's minds on migrants

Migration
Opinion
by Thomas Huddleston, Brussels,

A poll published last week by the London-based think tank, Chatham House, found that a majority of Europeans in 10 EU countries would support a Trump-style ban on migration from mainly Muslim countries.

This is, as Chatham House said,“sobering news” and should serve as a massive wake-up call to policymakers in Brussels and across Europe who, in the wake of the rise of so-called far-right populist parties, have failed to speak ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Merkel leads EU revolt on Trump's Muslim ban
When Trump makes America small, Europe must stand tall
'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban
Pope warns populism could lead to 'saviours' like Hitler
More inclusive integration policies help the public to trust migrants and see the benefits of immigration to society (Photo: Takver)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections