Merkel urges EU to take care of own security

The EU must take better care of its own security in the Trump era and must establish control of immigration, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.
The German leader, who is seeking re-election this year, spoke on a visit to Belgium and Luxembourg on Thursday (12 January).
“Let’s not fool ourselves. From the point of view of some of our traditional partners - and I am thinking here about transatlantic relations - there is no eternal guarantee of close cooperation with us Euro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
