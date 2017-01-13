Merkel urges EU to take care of own security

The EU must take better care of its own security in the Trump era and must establish control of immigration, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

The German leader, who is seeking re-election this year, spoke on a visit to Belgium and Luxembourg on Thursday (12 January).

“Let’s not fool ourselves. From the point of view of some of our traditional partners - and I am thinking here about transatlantic relations - there is no eternal guarantee of close cooperation with us Euro...