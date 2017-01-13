Ad
euobserver
Merkel: "No eternal guarantee of a close cooperation" between the US and Europe (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

Merkel urges EU to take care of own security

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU must take better care of its own security in the Trump era and must establish control of immigration, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

The German leader, who is seeking re-election this year, spoke on a visit to Belgium and Luxembourg on Thursday (12 January).

“Let’s not fool ourselves. From the point of view of some of our traditional partners - and I am thinking here about transatlantic relations - there is no eternal guarantee of close cooperation with us Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

How the EU cosied up to the defence lobby
Nato reassures allies on Trump and Erdogan
Nato chief defends alliance after Trump victory
Merkel faces backlash over Berlin attack
Merkel: "No eternal guarantee of a close cooperation" between the US and Europe (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections