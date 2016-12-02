Davis brings Brexit back to reality

Since 23 June, eurosceptic MPs have been strolling around Westminster like cats with all the cream.

So admissions by Brexit Secretary David Davis that the government would consider making contributions to the EU budget in exchange for access to the single market, comes as a shock to them.

The "major criterion" was getting the best access for goods and services to the European market, Davis told MPs on Thursday (1 December). "And if that (paying a contribution) is included... then...