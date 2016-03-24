Security failures rock Belgian government

Belgian ministers and prosecutors on Thursday (24 March) admitted failures that led to the release, last year, of two of the perpetrators of Tuesday's terror attacks in Brussels.
Interior minister Jan Jambon and justice minister Koen Geens said that information about one of the three suicide bombers transmitted by Turkey was not properly handled.
On Thursday evening, a Belgian prosecutor said that a second terrorist had been arrested and released by the Belgian justice system....
