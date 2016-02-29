Merkel stands her ground on migration

German chancellor Angela Merkel once again on Sunday (28 February) defended her migration policy, vowed to help Greece and fight to find a European solution to the refugee crisis.

"It's my damn duty and obligation to do everything possible for Europe to find a united path," she said in a combative interview on German public TV ARD.

"I have no plan B," she said, ruling out closing German borders to stop migrants coming to the country.

"There is no point in believing that I ca...