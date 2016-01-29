Ad
Family reunifications suspended for migrants with 'subsidiary protection' status (Photo: Oxfam International)

Germany tightens asylum rules

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Germany's government coalition parties agreed Thursday (28 Janaury) to tighten asylum rules in a bid to adapt the country's policy to the continued influx of migrants and growing public opposition.

The agreement between chancellor Angela Merkel's christian democrat party, the CDU, and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, as well as their social democratic partner, the SDP, includes restrictions to family reunification and aims at easing the deportation of non-refugees.

