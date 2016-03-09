Ad
Albania could be the next gateway for migrants and refugees towards Italy (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Fears grow on alternative migrant routes in Europe

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Fears are growing that migrants and refugees will try to enter the EU via Albania and the Adriatic Sea after Europe on Wednesday (9 March) closed the Western Balkan corridor.

There is no sign yet of a build-up of people on the Albanian-Greek border.

But Albania, a Nato member and EU aspirant with a population of less than 3 million, could be a gateway to Italy.

“We have to collectively look at all the possible consequences of the envisaged agreement between the EU and Tur...

