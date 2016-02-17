Hungary: EU sanctions on Russia unlikely to be renewed

Hungary has predicted that EU economic sanctions on Russia won’t be renewed after they expire in mid-2016.

Speaking alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday (17 February), Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said: “This year, by the middle of the year, there will be no easy way to prolong sanctions. More and more countries share this opinion.”

He noted that he is a “loyal member of the EU.”

He added: “I’m now stating the Hungarian position. But ot...