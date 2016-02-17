Hungary: EU sanctions on Russia unlikely to be renewed

Hungary has predicted that EU economic sanctions on Russia won’t be renewed after they expire in mid-2016.
Speaking alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday (17 February), Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said: “This year, by the middle of the year, there will be no easy way to prolong sanctions. More and more countries share this opinion.”
He noted that he is a “loyal member of the EU.”
He added: “I’m now stating the Hungarian position. But ot...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
