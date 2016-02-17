Ad
euobserver
Orban (l): "Russia is not an enemy of Hungary. It’s our partner" (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Hungary: EU sanctions on Russia unlikely to be renewed

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has predicted that EU economic sanctions on Russia won’t be renewed after they expire in mid-2016.

Speaking alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday (17 February), Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said: “This year, by the middle of the year, there will be no easy way to prolong sanctions. More and more countries share this opinion.”

He noted that he is a “loyal member of the EU.”

He added: “I’m now stating the Hungarian position. But ot...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU reacts to Russia PM's 'Cold War' speech
US: 'Revanchist Russia' is main threat to Europe
Minsk 2: The big farce of Western policy on Russia
Orban (l): "Russia is not an enemy of Hungary. It’s our partner" (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections