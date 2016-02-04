Ad
euobserver
British PM David Cameron (l) meets with Slovak PM Rober Fico in London on the sidelines of the Syria conference (Photo: Prime minister's office)

UK to discuss Tusk draft with EU states

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Government advisers and EU ambassadors will gather in Brussels on Friday (5 February) for a first discussion on the proposals put forward by EU Council president Donald Tusk on the UK's requests for a renegotiated EU membership in preparation of the EU leaders' summit.

Sources said the gathering will provide an opportunity for member states to clarify issues in the document that they received on Tuesday and have been studying sin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tables deal on UK demands
British EU officials in limbo if UK leaves
Cameron-EU deal is 'good enough'
British PM David Cameron (l) meets with Slovak PM Rober Fico in London on the sidelines of the Syria conference (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections