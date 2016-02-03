EUobserver appoints new editor-in-chief

EUobserver’s board has appointed Eric Maurice as new editor-in-chief and Meg Chang as head of operations.
Lisbeth Kirk, the founder and editor-in-chief of EUobserver for the past 15 years, will be handing over the day-to-day management of the organisation to Maurice and Chang so that she can concentrate on developing EUobserver’s cross-border and investigative news service.
"The European Union is changing rapidly and EUobserver is changing with it. Our focus remains on EU affairs,...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
