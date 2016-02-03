EUobserver appoints new editor-in-chief

EUobserver’s board has appointed Eric Maurice as new editor-in-chief and Meg Chang as head of operations.

Lisbeth Kirk, the founder and editor-in-chief of EUobserver for the past 15 years, will be handing over the day-to-day management of the organisation to Maurice and Chang so that she can concentrate on developing EUobserver’s cross-border and investigative news service.

"The European Union is changing rapidly and EUobserver is changing with it. Our focus remains on EU affairs,...