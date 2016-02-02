Ad
Athens is looking at options to get the ministry of defence involved in managing hotspots (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Athens ponders defence options on migrant crisis

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding that Greece make more efforts on migration amid moves by Athens to get its ministry of defence involved in managing asylum screening zones at so-called hotspots.

On Tuesday (2 February), the Brussels-executive announced it would send a list of recommendations to the Council, which represents the member states, to help Greece plug the gaps at its borders.

Details of the recommendations remain confidential but the commission said in a statement ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

