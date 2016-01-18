Ad
Hahn: EU border closures 'might have an immediate effect on the situation here' in Macedonia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Hahn warns Macedonia of strategic difficulties

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The eight-hour Skopje talks, chaired by EU neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn, came after Macedonia prime minister Nikola Gruevski filed his resignation with parliament on Friday morning.

The resignation, not yet ratified by MPs, is designed to pave the way for snap elections in April following a wiretapping scandal last year, which exposed high-level corruption and voting fraud in Gruevski’s regime, in power for almost 10 years.

But opposition leader Zoran Zaev said his S...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

