Hahn warns Macedonia of strategic difficulties

The eight-hour Skopje talks, chaired by EU neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn, came after Macedonia prime minister Nikola Gruevski filed his resignation with parliament on Friday morning.
The resignation, not yet ratified by MPs, is designed to pave the way for snap elections in April following a wiretapping scandal last year, which exposed high-level corruption and voting fraud in Gruevski’s regime, in power for almost 10 years.
But opposition leader Zoran Zaev said his S...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.