euobserver
Greek PM Tsipras (r) receiving Palestinian leader Abbas (l): "When the time is deemed to be right, Greece will make the necessary steps." (Photo: Greek PM office)

Greek parliament to recognise Palestine

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek parliament is expected to recognise Palestine as a state Tuesday (22 December). The vote will be on a non-binding resolution but will be highly symbolic as Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will first address the assembly.

Meeting Abbas on Monday (21 December), Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras announced that the name "Palestine" will replace "Palestinian Authority" in all Greek public documents.

He told the Palestinian leader that his government supported a two-stat...

EU & the World

EU & the World
