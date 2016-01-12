Ad
'Mini-Ban Ki Moon' has high approval ratings, at same time as Wilders leads polls (Photo: Maand van de Geschiedenis)

Rotterdam mayor: Muslim migrants must respect EU laws

by Andrew Rettman, ROTTERDAM,

Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Moroccan mayor of Rotterdam, has a simple message for migrants in the wake of the Cologne sex attacks and the Paris murders: respect the law in your host state, or go home.

Speaking to press in the Dutch port city last Friday (8 January), he said: “If you want to pick up a Dutch passport just to travel without a visa then give it up. I’m not giving you a passport. I’m giving you an identity.”

He drew a distinction between personal values, based, for instance,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

