Bulk collection still allowed under EU-US data 'shield'

The EU Commission on Monday (29 February) released details of a US data transfer agreement said to be worth some $260 billion.
But the Brussels executive warned it would not hesitate to suspend the self-certification pact should the current or next US administration fail to adhere to the new rules under the so-called EU-US Privacy Shield.
"We will suspend and we mean it," an EU official told reporters in Brussels.
Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, whose court case aga...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
