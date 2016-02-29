Bulk collection still allowed under EU-US data 'shield'

The EU Commission on Monday (29 February) released details of a US data transfer agreement said to be worth some $260 billion.

But the Brussels executive warned it would not hesitate to suspend the self-certification pact should the current or next US administration fail to adhere to the new rules under the so-called EU-US Privacy Shield.

"We will suspend and we mean it," an EU official told reporters in Brussels.

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, whose court case aga...