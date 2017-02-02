Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders

Some 2,000 people gathered in The Hague to protest against US President Donald Trump, using the rally to register their disapproval for anti-EU politician Geert Wilders.
“No Trump, no Wilders, no hate,” said one sign.
Another said: “We have a dream: No walls, no Trump, no Wilders”.
The protest on Wednesday (1 February) just two blocks from the US embassy was nominally against Trump's decision to bar entry to citizens of seven...
