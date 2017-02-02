Ad
'Stay afraid and vote PVV', a probably sardonic reference to Geert Wilders' far-right party (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders

by Peter Teffer, The Hague,

Some 2,000 people gathered in The Hague to protest against US President Donald Trump, using the rally to register their disapproval for anti-EU politician Geert Wilders.

“No Trump, no Wilders, no hate,” said one sign.

Another said: “We have a dream: No walls, no Trump, no Wilders”.

The protest on Wednesday (1 February) just two blocks from the US embassy was nominally against Trump's decision to bar entry to citizens of seven...

'Stay afraid and vote PVV', a probably sardonic reference to Geert Wilders' far-right party (Photo: Peter Teffer)

