Oettinger faces few tough questions from MEPs

European commissioner Guenther Oettinger sailed through a European Parliament hearing on Monday (9 January) over his suitability for taking over the human resources and budget portfolios.

The gaffe-prone commissioner ducked some questions about his personal conduct, but was mostly asked about budgetary issues in a two-hour-long hearing in front of a joint meeting of the budget, budgetary controls and legal affairs committees.

Only a handful of MEPs questioned the German commissi...