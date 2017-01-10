Ad
The German commissioner was prepared on budgetary questions and dogded the few controversial inquiries (Photo: European Parliament)

Oettinger faces few tough questions from MEPs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European commissioner Guenther Oettinger sailed through a European Parliament hearing on Monday (9 January) over his suitability for taking over the human resources and budget portfolios.

The gaffe-prone commissioner ducked some questions about his personal conduct, but was mostly asked about budgetary issues in a two-hour-long hearing in front of a joint meeting of the budget, budgetary controls and legal affairs committees.

Only a handful of MEPs questioned the German commissi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

