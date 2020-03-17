Commission proposes 'non-essential travel' EU entry ban

The vast majority of people intending to travel to the European Union may be denied entry for the next 30 days, following an unprecedented proposal by the European Commission to fight the coronavirus spread.
The plan announced Monday (16 March) by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen marks a new turning point in the global fight against Covid-19.
"I propose to the heads of state and government to introduce temporary...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
