EU commission keeps asylum report on Greece secret

The European Commission is refusing to release a preliminary legal assessment into Greece's decision to temporarily shelve asylum applications.
Greece froze applications for a month in early March, following Turkey's failed bid to use migrants as political leverage after sending thousands to its side of its shared border with Greece.
The Greek government's unilateral action attracted widespread criticism from both civil society and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) while t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
