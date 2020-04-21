Ad
Greece controversially suspended all asylum applications for a month, in the wake of manoeuvres by Turkey (Photo: European Union)

EU commission keeps asylum report on Greece secret

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is refusing to release a preliminary legal assessment into Greece's decision to temporarily shelve asylum applications.

Greece froze applications for a month in early March, following Turkey's failed bid to use migrants as political leverage after sending thousands to its side of its shared border with Greece.

The Greek government's unilateral action attracted widespread criticism from both civil society and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) while t...

Greece controversially suspended all asylum applications for a month, in the wake of manoeuvres by Turkey (Photo: European Union)

