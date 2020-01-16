Can the Green Deal – and Europe – succeed?

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has unveiled the European Green Deal, and intends to make this the cornerstone of European policy over the next five years.

This sounds spot on. Von der Leyen has very correctly framed the vision. But who doubted that the EU should devote our efforts to the fight against climate change? This is not where Europe will be judged, but on the results.

The catch, in fact, is that it will only work if the EU - the Commissio...