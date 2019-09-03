Spanish PM hopes to avoid election with 300-point plan

Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has insisted he can solve the country's five-month old political deadlock without repeating elections or agreeing on a formal coalition government.
Instead, the socialist leader is trying to persuade the leftist Unidas Podemos (UP) - a coalition of the Podemos and the United Left parties - to support him in ruling with a Portuguese-style minority government.
On Tuesday (3 September) his centre-left Socialist Party (PSOE) presented a "...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
