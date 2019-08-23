'Our house is burning,' Macron says on Amazon fires

French president Emmanuel Macron has pushed the raging fires in Brazil's rainforests onto the G7 summit agenda, describing it as international crisis.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produce 20 percent of our planet's oxygen - are on fire. It is an international crisis," he said, in a tweet on Thursday (22 August).

Data released by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research had earlier this week said the country is experiencing a larg...