Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (left) with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo at the Artic meeting in Finland, which ended with US delegates unable to agree with the other seven Arctic states on wording and ambitions on climate change (Photo: Jouni Porsanger / Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland)

Key Arctic ministerial hits US climate rock

by Martin Breum, Rovaniemi, Finland,

For the first time ever a meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight Arctic states, including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Russia's Sergei Lavrov, has ended without a joint declaration on common ambitions and direction for the work of the Arctic Council for the coming years.

The meeting ended here in Finland's Arctic region Tuesday (7 May) at lunchtime.

After about two months of intense negotiations including last-minute efforts, US delegates were unable to agree with...

