Key Arctic ministerial hits US climate rock

For the first time ever a meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight Arctic states, including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Russia's Sergei Lavrov, has ended without a joint declaration on common ambitions and direction for the work of the Arctic Council for the coming years.
The meeting ended here in Finland's Arctic region Tuesday (7 May) at lunchtime.
After about two months of intense negotiations including last-minute efforts, US delegates were unable to agree with...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
