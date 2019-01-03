Ad
Theresa May will call EU leaders this week, including Angela Merkel, to get further assurances on the Irish border backstop (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Ireland may seek aid, as border issue stalls Brexit deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Dublin will seek hundreds of millions of euros in emergency aid from Brussels if the UK crashes out of the EU in March without a deal, the Irish Independent reported on Thursday (3 January).

Irish officials have told the EU Commission that Ireland will be lobbying for aid to cope with the fallout to Irish trade, particularly in the beef, dairy and fishing sectors, the paper said.

If a no-deal Brexit happens, Ireland will be making the case for a major aid injection, agriculture ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

