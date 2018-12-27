Ad
euobserver
A passenger enters a self-driving shuttle bus in Lyon (Photo: European Commission)

Interview

'Society too complex for EU's self-driving cars dream'

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A veteran tech expert who advises the EU commission has warned that its dream of self-driving cars will almost certainly never happen - despite the EU's apparent embrace of the concept.

Marleen Stikker is the founder of the Dutch research organisation Waag, and one of the Netherlands' pioneers in creating a digital society online in the early 1990s.

A conversation with Stikker about technology quickly turns into one about language itself...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards
How the EU commission got tunnel vision on self-driving cars
Europe debates AI - but AI is already here
From Malta to Poland: each EU state to have AI strategy
A passenger enters a self-driving shuttle bus in Lyon (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections