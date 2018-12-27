'Society too complex for EU's self-driving cars dream'

A veteran tech expert who advises the EU commission has warned that its dream of self-driving cars will almost certainly never happen - despite the EU's apparent embrace of the concept.
Marleen Stikker is the founder of the Dutch research organisation Waag, and one of the Netherlands' pioneers in creating a digital society online in the early 1990s.
A conversation with Stikker about technology quickly turns into one about language itself...
